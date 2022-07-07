Find out how to buy a print or digital edition of our latest 116-page magazine which features an in-depth look ahead to this summer’s major events in Eugene and Birmingham

With the World Championships in Eugene starting in a few days’ time and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month, our bumper preview issue is now on sale.

This special edition features 116 pages and includes a look forward to both these major meetings with an event-by-event guide to the action in Eugene plus features, statistics and timetable information to set the scene for both the Worlds and Commonwealths.

We take a walk through Track Town, USA, to discover more about Eugene’s history and heritage with the sport and to find out if the links between the host city and track and field are still as strong as they once were, while Olympic medallist-turned-presenter Katharine Merry outlines why there’s so much at stake for this 18th staging of the World Championships.

AW resident statto Steve Smythe crunches the numbers on every single event in Oregon to pick out which athletes you should be keeping a particularly close eye on and to identify who will be in the fight for the medals. Stuart Weir also speaks with Allyson Felix, the First Lady of American athletics, about her remarkable career.

When it comes to the Commonwealth Games, we profile Max Burgin – rising star of the 800m – who will be racing for Team England, while Sammi Kinghorn tells us what it’s like to compete in front of a home crowd.

We hear from some of the greats of the past, too, as Bob Weir talks to Jason Henderson about his amazing throwing feats and former world record-holder Filbert Bayi writes about his gold medal-winning run from 1974 which changed the nature of middle-distance running.

There’s also our performance section which, as usual is full of the latest news, coaching advice, training pointers and kit reviews, while Sally Gunnell travels back to 1993 to recall the greatest race of her career and multiple Olympic and world champion Michael Johnson is the man answering your questions in our Ask the Athlete column.

If you subscribe to AW digitally, you can read this latest issue now here.

If you do not already read AW magazine and want to start subscribing to our magazine you can purchase a print or digital edition here.

AW magazine was first published in 1945 and has covered every edition of the World Championships since it began in Helsinki in 1983 and every Commonwealth Games since Auckland in 1950.

Look out for our August issue, too, which will include among other things coverage of the World Championships from our reporting team in Eugene.