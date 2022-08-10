Faith Kipyegon, Jake Wightman, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Noah Lyles are among the stars at the Diamond League on Wednesday

The Diamond League in Monaco is renowned for producing fast times, so anticipation is high that the meeting today (Aug 10) could see some record-breaking performances.

Faith Kipyegon will have her eye on the world 1500m record of 3:50.07 set by Genzebe Dibaba in 2017. Fresh from winning the world title in Eugene, the Kenyan missed the Commonwealth Games but is looking to end her season with some quick times.

Her rivals include Ethiopian duo Hirut Meshesha and Axumawit Embaye but there is no Laura Muir as she is recovering from her Commonwealth Games double and building now toward next week’s European Championships.

Jake Wightman is racing, however. The world 1500m champion steps down to 1000m to take on world 800m gold medallist Emmanuel Korir and Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal in an intriguing clash on neutral territory.

Wightman’s own Scottish record of 2:16.27 will be in danger, whereas the dream target is Seb Coe’s long-standing British record of 2:12.18 which dates back to 1981.

In the women’s 100m the Jamaican pair of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson go head to head with Britain’s Daryll Neita also in the race, while the men’s 200m sees world champion Noah Lyles against Erriyon Knighton and world 400m champion Michael Norman.

Not many Brits are in action but Lizzie Bird is in the 3000m steeplechase and will be aiming to regain the British record of 9:15.64 from Aimee Pratt. Bird is in flying form following her excellent silver medal at the Commonwealth Games a few days ago.

The men’s 110m hurdles sees world champion Grant Holloway against silver medallist Trey Cunningham, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment and US champion Daniel Roberts.

In the women’s 400m, Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo takes on Olympic 200m bronze medallist Gabby Thomas and Commonwealth Games champion Sada Williams.

In the field, Yulimar Rojas heads the women’s triple jump line-up, Mutaz Essa Barshim renews his rivalry with Gianmarco Tamberi and Woo Sanghyeok in the men’s high jump, while world and Commonwealth gold medallist Kelsey-Lee Barber leads the women’s javelin field.

