British governing body for athletics is threatening legal action if flagship domestic event is forced out of the Olympic Stadium

UK Athletics looks determined to try to keep the Müller Anniversary Games in the British capital’s Olympic Stadium after the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) asked for the event to be held elsewhere.

The LLDC argue an estimated £3m cost of converting the football stadium to an athletics arena for one event was too expensive and that the July 13 meeting – which is part of the prestigious Diamond League circuit – would have to be staged in Gateshead or Manchester.

Gateshead is already staging the first Diamond League of 2021 on May 23, of course, after the event moved from Rabat to the north-east England venue, while Manchester is set to hold the British Championships in late June.

But UKA hit back this week, saying in a statement: “This would be an unacceptable breach of a longstanding agreement that forms an important part of the 2012 Olympic legacy plans.

“We expect the contract to be honoured and the event to take place at the Olympic Stadium as do the athletes, broadcasters, sponsors, and most importantly the fans.

“This is not only a key part of our Olympic and Paralympic athletes’ preparation for Tokyo but an opportunity for fans and young athletes from the local community to return to one of the most iconic athletics venues in world sport.

“It would be a travesty for the sport after such a long wait for world-class athletics to return to the Olympic Stadium if our athletes and fans are denied a crucial send-off to Tokyo.”

There were hopes that easing of coronavirus restrictions would allow a crowd of between 20,000 to 30,000 to watch the action. In addition to being an opportunity to see Britain’s top athletes before they head to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, its Diamond League status ensures world-class fields.

Jo Coates, chief executive of UKA, cranked up the pressure today (April 22) when she told the Guardian: “We’re just not going to walk away from this. It’s outrageous the way they’ve treated us. Hosting a major event each year in London was a major legacy of the 2012 Olympics, so to seek to trash it is just unbelievable.”

If the event has to move, it will not be the first time. In 2014 the Anniversary Games, which was then sponsored by Sainsbury’s, was held as a street athletics events on Horse Guards Parade and The Mall in London. In addition, a grand prix event was staged in Glasgow on the eve of the Commonwealth Games. But this was all due to the Olympic Stadium being rebuilt.

World Athletics will also be displeased if one of their Diamond League events is moved outside its planned venue of London. Indeed, there are shades of the Picketts Lock fiasco when, in 2001, the British Government reneged on a deal to hold the 2005 World Championships in north London. Instead the global governing body were told staging the event in Sheffield was a good alternative but they were left non-plussed and the event was ultimately staged in Helsinki.

However Coates is insistent the event should be in London this year. “This is the Diamond League, this is our most prestigious event,” she told the Guardian. “So to be told this news in April, when the event is on in July, is just not acceptable.

“It is devastating for us and for our athletes, many of whom will be just days away from going to compete on the biggest stage of their lives. We believe the LLDC are categorically in breach of their contracts, and we are going to fight this all the way.”

In addition to the £3m costs, the LLDC argues that the pandemic has created “extraordinary times” and that the Olympic Stadium will not be holding its usual events in 2021.

