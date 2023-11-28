What is the Tracksmith Giving Tuesday “Save Track” Grayboy about?

“Save Track and Field” has served as the thesis for Tracksmith Foundation executive director Russell Dinkins’ advocacy to preserve and expand track and field programmes both before and after stepping into his role.

The limited edition “Save Track” Grayboy (launching on Giving Tuesday, Nov 28) pays homage to that driving focus as the Tracksmith Foundation continues its mission to give more people the opportunity to participate in collegiate Track and Field programmes and stop them from being cut or eliminated.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of these shirts will directly fund the Tracksmith Foundation’s mission and efforts. For every $100 raised they can support six more student-athletes.

The Tracksmith Foundation: Launched in 2021, the goal of the Tracksmith Foundation is simple yet ambitious: to give more people the opportunity to participate in track and field. We believe the lessons learned from being part of a track and field team are the lessons that help create a more inclusive society.

Track and field is perhaps the most diverse sport in the world. A typical meet has 40 events – including sprints, jumps, throws and distance races – and it encourages athletes of different abilities, backgrounds, religions, races, genders and socioeconomic status to build meaningful relationships in pursuit of a common goal.

The combination of representation and camaraderie instils a commitment to acceptance, openness and empathy.

Tracksmith “Save Track” Grayboy Details:

• MSRP: $70 USD/ £70

• Sizes: XXS to XXL

• Details: Made in Massachusetts from the revised Varsity Cotton blend fabric, the “Save Track” Grayboy is offered in an all-gender cut and sizing.

• Availability: Globally

• Available: Giving Tuesday (November 28)

» Find out more about the work of the Tracksmith Foundation here