Knee problem rules the American out of the women’s 400m in Budapest

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was favourite to win the women’s 400m gold at the World Championships in Budapest, but she has announced on Instagram that she will miss the event due to a “minor knee issue”.

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year’s Paris Olympics,” she said. “I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

The 24-year-old is the Olympic and world champion and world record-holder in the 400m hurdles, but she has focused on the flat 400m this summer.

Sydney McLaughlin (Getty)

She blew up in the Paris Diamond League earlier this summer and clocked a disappointing 49.71 as she was beaten by Marileidy Paulino, but she bounced back to win the US title in Eugene in 48.74, narrowly missing the American record.

“We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the track soon,” said her national federation USATF.

McLaughlin-Levrone will be replaced in the 400m by Lynna Irby-Jackson, who was fourth at the US Championships and was already in the relay squad.

