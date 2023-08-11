Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was favourite to win the women’s 400m gold at the World Championships in Budapest, but she has announced on Instagram that she will miss the event due to a “minor knee issue”.

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year’s Paris Olympics,” she said. “I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

The 24-year-old is the Olympic and world champion and world record-holder in the 400m hurdles, but she has focused on the flat 400m this summer.

She blew up in the Paris Diamond League earlier this summer and clocked a disappointing 49.71 as she was beaten by Marileidy Paulino, but she bounced back to win the US title in Eugene in 48.74, narrowly missing the American record.

“We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the track soon,” said her national federation USATF.

McLaughlin-Levrone will be replaced in the 400m by Lynna Irby-Jackson, who was fourth at the US Championships and was already in the relay squad.

