Heavy rain might have delayed the action getting under way, but the opening session in Hungary left little doubt that the hosts are ready to put on a show at the World Championships

As omens go, the arrival of an electrical thunderstorm right as the action was due to get going is pretty much the polar opposite of what the event organisers would have been looking for. But, after just one session, all the signs are pointing towards Budapest 2023 being a particularly good edition of the World Athletics Championships.

On a foreboding Saturday morning, in the centre of the Hungarian capital, the men’s 20km walk had to wait two hours for the biblical rain and the ink black clouds to pass, while the saturated spectators who had headed for the glistening stadium at the brand new, purpose-built National Athletics Centre (surely there must be a catchier name) arrived to be told there would be an hour’s delay in the events getting underway. As one of my media colleagues put it, at that point the championships slogan of “witness the wonder” should have been replaced by “witness the thunder”.

If anything, though, the hold-up only heightened the sense of expectation. On the evidence so far, the pronouncements of healthy ticket sales would appear to be absolutely correct – the arena was around 70 per cent full – and a large chunk of that crowd seemed happy to pass the time with a bit of singing and dancing, all of which had created a promising atmosphere even before a single athlete had set foot on the track.

When the super soppers had done their work, the first event to come under starter’s orders was the 100m hurdles heats of the women’s heptathlon – the point at which it was confirmed the gathered throng weren’t just here exclusively for a party. They were going to be fully invested in the athletics, too.

Xénia Krizsán is a former European U23 champion but not exactly the biggest name the sport has ever known yet, when she was announced in lane eight, the very sound of her name was greeted with raucous celebration as the first full test of the stadium acoustics was passed with flying colours.

As you might have guessed, Krizsán is Hungarian and you could have been forgiven for thinking the 30-year-old had already won a medal when she hit the finish line, rather than the reality of securing a second-placed finish in her heat – albeit in a season’s best of 13.48. Another season’s best, 1.77m, was greeted with equal acclaim in the subsequent high jump.

One of the biggest home medal hopes is hammer thrower Bence Halasz, and the European silver medallist’s automatic qualification from the heats, with his opening throw of 78.13m – the second-furthest distance of the day – didn’t exactly go unnoticed, either.

The presence of anyone Hungarian, in fact, sent an extra pulse through the stands and even caught some of the participants off guard.

“The introduction left me speechless,” said sprinter Berenc Boros of his experience of the men’s 100m preliminary heats. “Even after we came out of the tunnel, I felt the shivers on my back and my legs were getting weak. It took my concentration away a bit and resulted in a bad start, but I will put it together.”

Atila Molnar, part of the home team which took part in the mixed 4x400m relay, added: “Now I understand what this ‘home field’ thing is about. I was kind of nervous before but, when I stepped on the turf, it all went away. We usually compete in front of 40-50 people, and now we had the chance to do it in front of thousands.”

BRITISH RECORD A brilliant mixed 4x400m heat from the British quartet of Joe Brier, Laviai Nielsen, Rio Mitcham and Yemi Mary John sees them clock 3:11.19 🔥 An automatic qualifier for the final and a national record 🇬🇧#Budapest23 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/kVryKBOieE — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 19, 2023

It isn’t just the native athletes who are already feeling at home in this arena, though. The first record to fall in the stadium was a British one, coming in that mixed 4x400m relay as Joe Brier, Laviai Nielsen, Rio Mitcham and Yemi Mary John combined to clock a time of 3:11.19.

“It was fast and loud, so I think that gave us an extra lift,” was Nielsen’s verdict.

The surroundings helped Ethan Katzberg to add over two metres to his personal best in the men’s hammer, too, the 21-year-old smashing the Canadian record and going second on the world lists for this season with 81.18m.

During Friday’s pre-championships press conference, World Athletics president Seb Coe was at pains to point out how proactive the Budapest organising committee had been, how easy they had been to work with and how committed they were to making these championships work.

By the time session one was drawing to a close, the sun was back out and the temperature rapidly rising. There was an unmistakeable feelgood factor in the air, too, and an optimism that, if this is the starter, then we truly are in for a sporting feast over the coming days.

