Governing body makes key appointment as part of a restructure in a bid for success in Paris 2024 and LA 2028

After being overlooked for the role of head coach at UK Athletics in 2020, Stephen Maguire has been named as technical director at the governing body.

The position will see him oversee the strategy for the World Class Performance programme and coincides with a decision by UKA to make Christian Malcolm’s role as Olympic head coach redundant at the end of this summer.

Maguire was beaten by Malcolm to the job of head coach two years ago when the governing body was run by chief executive Jo Coates. But with Mark Munro recently leading the organisation as interim CEO and with Jack Buckner poised to replace him next month, UKA has made a restructuring move that brings Maguire back into the fold and leaves Malcolm out in the cold, although UKA say there will be opportunities for Malcolm in the new structure.

Northern Irishman Maguire has enjoyed working at Athletics Ireland and Scottish Athletics in the past and has recently been head of high performance at Sport Ireland.

He also has a background of working in the United States, whereas this will be his second period of working at UKA after previously being head of sprints and relays, where he was part of medal-winning relay performances at the 2017 and 2019 world championships.

Munro said: “We are pleased to be able to make this announcement today confirming this key position that is vital for the support of athletes and personal coaches.

“The appointment of the technical director role is one we are delighted with and feel gives us the best person to lead the programme towards Paris and Los Angeles. We were mindful of ensuring we could make progress as soon as this summer’s championships concluded, and it is a significant boost for the World Class Programme that we can confirm his appointment now ahead of a September start.

“Stephen brings great experience and an excellent track record within high performance athletics. It is another piece in the jigsaw as we continue to prioritise more effective support to athletes and coaches on the World Class Performance programme.”

