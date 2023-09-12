The Pre Classic event stages this weekend’s lucrative Diamond League final over two days

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League reaches its climax this weekend in Eugene, Oregon, with prize money and kudos up for grabs.

This Pre Classic sees the leading athletes from the 15-meeting series in 16 disciplines coming together as they try to win a Diamond Trophy plus a first prize of $30,000 in their event and a wild card entry for the World Athletics Championships.

The timetable of events can be seen here.

For UK viewers the action is live on the BBC website and live on BBC3 on September 16 from 8-10.30pm and September 17 from 8-11pm.

Noah Lyles, the world 100m and 200m champion from the United States, has done a U-turn when it comes to ending his season and decided to prolong it to take in the Diamond League final.

Sha’Carri Richardson, world women’s 100m champion, is also set to race at the end of a long season that began for her in earnest with victory at the Diamond League in Doha in early May.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set for a busy weekend in Eugene as he races the Bowerman Mile on Saturday followed by the 3000m on Sunday.

World 1500m and 5000m champion Faith Kipyegon is also set to race – and even after Eugene she plans to continue her brilliant season until the World Road Running Championships in Latvia two weeks later.

Other stars in action include Femke Bol of the Netherlands in the women’s 400m hurdles, Ryan Crouser of the United States in the shot put and Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan in the women’s javelin, whereas pole vaulters Katie Moon of the United States and Nina Kennedy of Australia renew their rivalry after sharing global gold in Budapest last month.

