Be an example, be focused, think things through, keep working at home, have a purpose and don’t be overconfident

Be An Example

If you can be an example both to others and yourself, you will push yourself further and do more, even when you don’t think you can manage anything else. You need to believe it as well as do the mechanics though; if you want to achieve more, you have to know that you can before you start. This kind of positive mental attitude can really help you become a better athlete, but it will also help you in other aspects of life.

So on those days when you don’t want to get out of bed, and it’s too cold outside, or you’re aching from the hard work you put in the day before, get up and go for it anyway. Remember, you are an example, and you don’t know who has chosen you for their hero, but someone may have. It could be your partner, your children, friends and family, or a total stranger at the gym. Just keep going, and you’ll be able to prove to them what a great role model you are.

Be Focused

Just turning up to the gym or your workout classes isn’t enough if you want to be a better athlete. You need to be completely focused and engaged if you’re going to get the most out of it – be alert and interact with your class instructor, the other people around you, your own thoughts, and how your body is working.

That is not always going to be easy. You might be distracted by something happening at work or a discussion you’ve had at home. You could be excited about heading off on vacation or worried about an interview that’s coming up. It’s essential that you put these thoughts, positive and negative, to one side for the duration of your workout; otherwise, you will never be fully present, and you will find it hard to reach your potential as an athlete.

Think Things Through

When you are an athlete, it’s important not just to follow what your coach or instructor says blindly without thinking about how you can take those instructions and turn them to your advantage. You might be able to make that workout or class even better for you by adding to what is being asked of you. Although it is best to be cautious and not go too far too soon – you could damage yourself.

At times, what your coach is saying will be enough, but if you don’t question and just do as you are told, you might be missing out – it can never hurt to analyze the situation and ensure that what is happening is best for you as an athlete. Be empowered enough to ask questions, make connections, and learn where you can.

Keep Working At Home

To be the best athlete you can be, you need to continue to work on your fitness at home and not forget about it as soon as you leave the gym or sports field. You might have a mini gym at home, or perhaps you use items around your home for an impromptu workout session (running up and down the stairs, for example, or using sturdy armchairs for bench presses). Keep topping up your fitness levels, and you’ll see a fantastic improvement at the gym.

Food also plays a big part in any health and fitness regime. To be a better athlete, you need to eat right. Healthy, nutritious food consisting of lots of vegetables and fruit, some lean meat, and pulses, for example, will give you more energy and allow you to burn more fat than a heavy meal of fried food. Eating well will also help you to lose weight, which will make you fitter and faster too.

Have A Purpose

It is vital to have a purpose for exercising if you want to be a better athlete. Having a purpose means you have somewhere to head towards, and the more invested you are in this goal, the more likely you are to keep working towards it. So for each aspect of your workout, make sure you know why you are doing it and how important it is to you. You might want to train to run faster so that you can play football with your children.

You might want to lose weight so that you can take your family to the beach and enjoy it without worrying about what other people are thinking. Maybe you want to strengthen your arms and shoulders because your job means you have a lot of lifting to do, or you’re studying for BLS certification and need to be able to perform CPR. Perhaps you even want to compete in competitions or become a professional athlete.

It shouldn’t need to matter to anyone else what your reasons are for doing what you are doing; you don’t even have to tell anyone what your goals are if you don’t want to. The point is that you know what they are, and you think they’re essential. This will push you onwards to success as an athlete.

Don’t Be Overconfident

Confidence is a good thing. It will help you to believe in yourself and ensure that you reach your goals. Yet being over-confident is not such a good thing. In fact, when it comes to becoming a better athlete, being over-confident is a bad thing altogether.

If you see that you are better at some aspects of your workout than others are, be humble. Don’t brag. Don’t show off. Being better at something doesn’t give you the right to show off about it. Be proud, but don’t be a bad person. Also, even if you are the best, you need to keep working. If you stop, others will overtake you – this is a serious downside to over-confidence. Be humble and keep working, and you’ll not only be a better athlete but a better person too.