Birthplace of cross-country running celebrates the historical honour with world record-holder Dave Bedford in attendance

The historical importance of Shrewsbury School was recognised by World Athletics last year with the global governing body awarding it with a prestigious Heritage plaque.

The school is known as the birthplace of cross-county running from almost 200 years ago and the plaque was unveiled this month by Dave Bedford.

Past and present students gathered to hear from Headmaster Leo Winkley, Master in Charge of RSSH Frank Tickner and former world 10,000m record-holder Bedford before the plaque was officially unveiled outside main school building.

As well as an address from Bedford the audience also enjoyed video messages from some famous sporting names linked to distance running, including Seb Coe, Paula Radcliffe, Mo Farah, Steve Cram, Hannah England and Eamonn Martin.

Following the unveiling, Bedford was given the honour of starting this year’s Tucks, the annual 5km cross-country race at Attingham Park and a staple in the school’s sporting calendar.

Winkley said: “We are delighted and honoured that World Athletics has recognised Shrewsbury School’s unique place in the history of athletics as the birthplace of cross-country running. It was a great pleasure to welcome distance-running legend, Dave Bedford, former race director of the London Marathon, to unveil the World Heritage Plaque.

“The sport continues to have such a central role in our sporting programme. As the whole school participates in the Tucks, it is wonderful to celebrate this prestigious award and Shrewsbury’s rich running history.”

Bedford added: “I’m delighted that Shrewsbury School has received this award. Over the years I’ve been aware of the school’s position in the sport and what you had started, but never thought I would get the chance to be part of it. It’s a pleasure to be here and thank you for your great welcome.”

This afternoon we’re down at Attingham Park for the #Tucks2022. There’s a great atmosphere with plenty of house spirit to be heard. Here’s the first wave of this year’s races setting off. #SeriousFun pic.twitter.com/z7kXcSTpYU — Shrewsbury School (@ShrewsburySch) October 14, 2022

Tickner added: “To be officially recognised as the birthplace of cross-country is a wonderful achievement, and fitting that we celebrate it just hours before running of the Tucks, the school’s annual inter-house race that dates back to 1831 and just so happens to be the oldest cross-country race in the world.”

The World Athletics Heritage Plaque, a location-based recognition, is awarded for “an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track and field athletics and of out of stadia athletics disciplines such as cross country, mountain, road, trail and ultra-running, and race walking.”

Of the many plaques awarded by World Athletics, AW was honoured to receive one in 2019.

