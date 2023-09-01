Just one month to go to the next big global event following last week’s World Champs in Budapest

On the eve of the British trials for the World Half Marathon Championships in Riga, the organisers of the global event on October 1 have unveiled the design of the medals.

British distance runners are poised to race in the half-marathon trial at the Vitality Big Half in London on Sunday (Sept 3) and the 5km and one mile trials at the Great North Run weekend in Newcastle and Gateshead next week.

With exactly one month to go to the World Road Running Championships, the local organising committee has revealed the medals’ design inspired by Latvian culture. The design of these medals, created by Maija Rozenfelde, draws inspiration from Latvian artist’s Niklavs Strunke artwork “A Man Entering a Room.”

The artwork “A Man Entering a Room” by Niklavs Strunke is prominently showcased in the permanent exhibition of the Latvian National Museum of Art. To strengthen the connection between Latvian culture and the World Championships, the starting point for the mile race will be situated at the base of this iconic museum. Additionally, participants in the 21km distance will have the privilege of running past this prominent architectural gem.

“At the outset of organising the championships, we made it clear that Latvian culture and art would be integral to the inaugural World Championships,” says Aigars Nords, head of the local organising committee in Riga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 (@wariga23)

“Participants of the World Championships will have the chance to enjoy singers and dancers during the race. And the medals awarded to both world champions and mass race participants at the finish line will be inspired by the renowned artwork by Strunke.”

Maija Rozenfelde, the designer of the medals, says: “The concept behind the medals is rooted in the geometry of the race, encompassing elements such as body position, step angle, breathing rhythm, and pulse rate. It symbolises the multifaceted journey of each runner towards the finish line, abstractly representing the length of the specific distance (1 mile, 5km, 21km).”

Faith Kipyegon, the world 1500m and 5000m champion, is among the athletes who have already expressed an interest in racing in Riga on October 1.

The world champions will be crowned in Riga in the one-mile, 5km, and half-marathon distances as well as teams’ standings in the half marathon distance. However, for the first time the event over all the championships distances is also open to masses and you can register here www.riga23.org.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here