Distance running legend and triathlete Alistair Brownlee chat to budding journalists about their life in sport

A children’s sportswriting competition created by athletics commentator Rob Walker resulted in the inaugural winners interviewing stars such as Paula Radcliffe recently.

Young Sporting Wonders is the brainchild of Walker after the broadcaster decided to try to encourage children to share their favourite sports moment.

The best 100 entries won a £20 book token, with a lucky few earning the opportunity to interview Radcliffe, triathlete Alistair Brownlee or snooker players Mark Selby and Mark Williams.

Walker was inundated with entries and had to pick out the winners with the interviews appearing at youngsportingwonders.com and YouTube.

Go to “Rob Walker’s Young Sporting Wonders” on YouTube, for example, to find out Paula Radcliffe’s post-race treat food, her advice for handling injuries and what it felt like to break the marathon world record.

