Parkrun has released a film that captures their community spirit as part of their celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the event.

Paul Sinton-Hewitt founded the initiative two decades ago, at Bushy Park, West London, with a group of local friends who would jog and then go for coffee. Since then, parkrun has spread globally, being held on Saturday mornings at over 2300 locations, in 22 countries across five continents, even branching out to a junior 2km series for those aged 4-14 years old and their families on Sundays in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

It’s attracted people from all walks of life and nowadays parkrun is recognised within communities and by GPs as a ‘public health initiative’, although its roots came from one man’s endeavour to be with friends and improve his mental health after suffering a sports injury.

The ethos of parkrun is that it is for everybody – it’s as much about socialising as it is about exercising. Kaptcha were delighted to bring this to life, in time for their 20th anniversary, with the film “So, what is it?”.

The film spreads awareness of the community spirit of parkrun – in bringing people closer together, whether that be through taking part, volunteering, or supporting; showing that it is for anyone and everyone. Kaptcha’s approach was authentic in featuring regular parkrunners, volunteers and the community, during a bright and brisk Saturday morning parkrun at Tooting Bec Common in London.

Global head of communications for parkrun, Kirsty Woodbridge, says:

“Our experience with Kaptcha has been bursting with passion, enthusiasm and professionalism from the outset, and the finished film is a true reflection of that, The dedication to capturing the true essence of parkrun, and all that take part, has come to life so beautifully in this piece of work. We are thrilled and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Alice Thomson, producer for Kaptcha, was delighted to work alongside such an incredible team at parkrun and said: “The message of parkrun has been such an inspiring one for us to tell, it has been a great honour to work with so many motivational people and we hope this film provides timeless inspiration for the generations of parkrun to come.”

