Paralympian sprinter to be freed from jail almost 11 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

When Oscar Pistorius first appeared on the cover of AW in 2005 next to the headline “Blade Runner”, no one could have predicted how eventful the South African athlete’s career would be.

After winning gold medals in the T44 category in sprints events at the 2004 and 2008 Paralympics, he created history by competing at able-bodied global championships in Daegu 2011 and London 2012 before winning further golds at the London Paralympics.

His life unravelled, though, when he shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his Pretoria home in February 2014. Despite claiming that he thought she was an intruder, he was convicted of culpable homicide and later convicted of murder.

On January 5, however, the 37-year-old is due to be released on parole.

On release he will be monitored by authorities until his sentence expires. In addition he will have to attend therapy sessions.