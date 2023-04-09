Kenyan-born Kazakhstan athlete has been found to have biological passport irregularities

Norah Jeruto, the Kenyan who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan and won the world 3000m steeplechase title last year, has been provisionally suspended for breaking anti-doping rules.

The 27-year-old won the world title in Eugene in a championship record of 8:53.02 – the third fastest time in history – but has now been suspended “for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)”.

ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

Jeruto won the African Championships in the steeplechase in 2016 and the Diamond League title in 2021, both while representing Kenya but then she missed the Tokyo Olympics due to switching nations. She also won the world under-18 title at 2000m steeplechase in 2011.

In Eugene, the runner-up was Werkuha Getachew of Ethiopia with her team-mate Mekides Abebe third as Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain was fourth.

Britain’s Aimee Pratt was seventh in the race with a UK record of 9:15.64.

