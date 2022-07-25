British 800m champion and world leader in the event won’t compete in Birmingham due to injury sustained at World Athletics Championships

Max Burgin won’t be donning the England vest at the upcoming Commonwealth Games due to the fact he hasn’t recovered from an injury picked up at the World Athletics Championships.

The 20-year-old, who is the British 800m champion and world leader over the distance with 1:43.52, was one of the favourites to win gold in Oregon but was ruled out after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis [DVT].

After initially thinking it was a calf injury, a further scan revealed that Burgin had DVT, more commonly known as a kind of blood clot, in his right calf.

It means that one of Great Britain and England’s greatest prospects this year over 800m will miss two consecutive major outdoor championships this year.

Back in June at the Paavo Nurmi Games, a Continental Tour Gold event, Burgin went fourth on the UK all-time 800m list after running the quickest two laps by a Brit since Peter Elliott in 1990. Only Elliott, Cram and Coe have gone quicker in the event.

It wasn’t a surprise given he likes to take it out hard from the front.

Burgin had missed the Olympics and most of last year due to injuries to his calf and hamstring. He finished third in his comeback race in Ostrava with 1:44.54 and then waltzed to one of the fastest times ever seen by a Brit in Finland.

Max Burgin take a bow 🔥 The 20-year-old wins the 800m @paavonurmigames in an astonishing 1:43.52, the fastest by a Brit since 1990 🇬🇧 Only Seb Coe, Steve Cram and Peter Elliott have gone quicker. #ContinentalTourGold 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/MotkgWsw1k — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 14, 2022

“It’s gutting to have now missed out on two major champs over a medical issue that came out of nowhere,” Burgin said.

“It just seems like terrible bad luck, but I’m sure soon my fortune’s will change and I’ll be competing regularly at future champs, having the success I know I can achieve.

“This [DVT] is something that can be fixed easily and relatively quickly. I’m aiming and looking forward to representing my country again soon.”

Now he faces more frustration and could potentially miss all three of the major championships this summer if he can’t recover for the Europeans which begin on August 15.

“First and foremost, we hope Max [Burgin] has a quick recovery and send him our best wishes, added Kelly Sotherton, Team England’s Team Leader for athletics at Birmingham 2022.

“Max was a real medal hope for Team England in Birmingham, and all of us as a team feel desperately sad for him that he won’t get the opportunity to demonstrate just what a brilliantly talented athlete he is in front of a home crowd in Birmingham.

“He is still only 20 and has a very promising career ahead of him. We wish him all the very best for future success, including, I’m sure, at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia.”

