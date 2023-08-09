Kenyans out in force in the Big Apple on November 5 as female field is announced

Sharon Lokedi will defend her women’s New York City Marathon title on November 5 with fellow Kenyans Hellen Obiri, Peres Jepchirchir and world record-holder Brigid Kosgei among the opposition.

Lokedi won last year’s race in 2:23:23 on her marathon debut, whereas Obiri took victory in the Boston Marathon this year, Jepchirchir is the reigning Olympic and 2021 New York City champion and Kosgei is the quickest on paper with 2:14:04.

It will be the first time in event history the reigning TCS New York City Marathon champion, Boston Marathon champion, Olympic champion, and world-record holder line up against each other in this race.

“Last year, I came into the TCS New York City Marathon with the goal of being in the thick of the race, and the result was better than I could have ever hoped for,” Lokedi said. “This year, I’m returning with a different mindset, hungry to defend my title and race against the fastest women in the world.”

Obiri is a two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time world championships individual medalist who earlier this year won the Boston Marathon in her second-ever attempt at the distance.

“With a year of marathon experience now under my belt, a win in Boston, and my move to the US I’m coming to New York this year with more confidence and in search of a title,” Obiri said.

Jepchirchir is the only athlete to have won the Olympic marathon, TCS New York City Marathon, and Boston Marathon. She is also a two-time world championships gold medalist in the half marathon.

“I was so disappointed that I couldn’t defend my title in New York last year due to an injury, and winning again in Central Park has been my main motivation as I begin my preparations for the autumn,” Jepchirchir said. “New York is an important step in defending my Olympic gold medal next summer in Paris, and I will do my best to make my family and my country proud.”

Kosgei is making her TCS New York City Marathon debut and said: “I am very excited to make my New York City debut this fall, and attempt to win my fourth different Major. I am not worried about the course, as I have had success in hilly marathons before, but New York has always been about head-to-head competition, and I know I must be in the best possible shape to compete with the other women in the race.”

» Subscribe to AW magazine here