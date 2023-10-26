Multiple major global medallist planning to take on the distance as part of wider build-up to the Paris Olympics

Laura Muir is no stranger to racing over 3000m at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The Brit claimed a 1500m/3000m double at the European Indoors four years ago and hopes to repeat the feat over the latter distance at next year’s World Indoors.

Tickets have all but sold out for the event – the third time the UK has hosted the World Indoors after Birmingham 2003 and 2018.

Glasgow will be the centrepiece of the athletics world from March 1-3, 2024 and Muir is relishing the opportunity to impress in front of what will likely be a partisan crowd.

“After thinking it through, me and my coach [Steve Vernon] felt that Glasgow 2024 was too good an opportunity to miss,” said Muir.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to compete at Commonwealth and European level championships in Scotland before so cannot wait to add a global competition to the list.

“Glasgow 2019 and winning both the 1500m and the 3000m titles that weekend remains one of the best memories in my career. I’m excited at the thought of racing there again in front of family and friends.

“It is a home championships once again and I like nothing better than racing in front of a packed Scottish crowd at the Emirates Arena.”

Muir is also acutely aware that Glasgow 2024 is a perfect opportunity to help prepare her for the Paris Olympics.

“Obviously it is an Olympic year and there will be a huge focus on Paris in terms of our training camps and race plans,” she adds.

“Looking at the schedules for the week and linking in with wider plans around that point of the year (prior to Paris) we’ve decided the 3000m (straight final) will work best for me. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully a few top Scots can make the GB and NI team.”

Jemma Reekie has already underlined her aims to compete in the 800m at Glasgow 2024 and Neil Gourley, who won men’s 1500m silver at the European Indoors last March, is automatically selected via his performances in the 2023 World Indoor Series.

