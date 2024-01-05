The Brit will retrospectively be upgraded to the podium places after Russian athlete Yelena Korobkina was banned for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit

Laura Muir is to receive another significant addition to her collection of international medals – after a gap of almost nine years.

With five golds, the Brit is already the most successful British athlete at the European Indoor Championships but she can now also add a bronze to her CV.

European Athletics have confirmed to Scottish Athletics there will be a reallocation of medals from the women’s 3000m at the 2015 European Indoors in Prague.

Muir finished fourth in the final but back in November the Athletics Integrity banned race winner Yelena Korobkina for four years due to doping offences.

The Russian athlete’s results were expunged for a period of three years (from July 2013 to July 2016).

That timespan thus covers the 2015 European Indoors and Muir will now receive a newly-issued bronze medal, while gold went to Belarus’ Sviatlana Kudzelich and silver for the Netherlands’ Maureen Koster.

“Hearing the news that I will be receiving a championship medal almost a decade after the race itself is one of mixed emotions,” Laura told Scottish Athletics.

“Predominantly I feel very fortunate and grateful to receive the bronze medal, particularly when still competing at an elite level, as I am aware many athletes are not afforded that opportunity.

“Had I received the medal on the day of the race in Prague in 2015, it would have been my first senior international medal at an age of 21 years old.

“Missing out on that special moment, especially as I was not on the podium on the night, was very difficult. But looking back it made me more determined than ever to ensure the same outcome didn’t happen for future championships. Which luckily has been the case!

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all those involved in the process which results in the medal now being awarded to me.

“I cannot emphasise or explain how much it means to the athletes to have the results rectified and the medals awarded to those who compete within the rules of our sport.

“So I am very excited to see that particular European Indoors 2015 medal and it will have a proud place alongside my other sporting accomplishments.”

A reallocated medal ceremony will be arranged to try and give due acknowledgement of the achievement.

This bronze means Muir now has a tally of 14 major medals at the Olympics, worlds, Europeans and Commonwealths.

Her major medal tally:

European Indoors 1500m gold Istanbul (2023)

European Championships 1500m gold Munich (2022)

Commonwealth Games 1500m gold Birmingham (2022)

Commonwealth Games 800m bronze Birmingham (2022)

World Championships 1500m bronze Oregon (2022)

Olympics 1500m silver Tokyo (2021)

European Indoors 1500m gold Glasgow (2019)

European Indoors 3000m gold Glasgow (2019)

European Championships 1500m gold Berlin (2018)

World Indoors 1500m silver Birmingham (2018)

World Indoors 3000m bronze Birmingham (2018)

European Indoors 1500m gold Birmingham (2017)

European Indoors 3000m gold Belgrade (2017)

European Indoors 3000m bronze Prague (2015)

» JANUARY SALE OFFER HERE