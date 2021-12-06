Scottish star confirms participation as ticket sales open for February 5 meeting

The Dynamic New Athletics indoor competition at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow will be boosted by the presence of Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir.

As ticket sales opened for the event, European Athletics, Glasgow Life and EventScotland announced Muir will race for Scotland in a match against England, Wales, Ireland, Spain and Turkey.

The six teams will be competing across 10 disciplines vying to be crowned the Dynamic New Athletics indoor champions 2022.

Whilst fans have been able to pre-register for tickets the public can now buy tickets here.

Councillor David McDonald, Chair of Glasgow Life and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re delighted to know that Laura Muir will once again compete in Emirates Arena, cheered on by an enthusiastic and noisy home crowd. There’s no support quite like a Glasgow audience, and we’re sure this will be appreciated by all athletes and officials in attendance.

“Our city is renowned as the perfect host for major sporting events, as recently reinforced by the announcement that the city will host the 2024 World Indoor Championships, and the atmosphere in Emirates Arena is electric for any event. We can’t wait to welcome DNA Athletics in February next year, and to see athletes compete in front of an audience once again.”

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the very first indoor DNA event next February and to have Laura Muir leading the charge for Scotland in front of her home crowd.

“Glasgow and Scotland have a proud history in hosting athletics events, including the highly successful European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2019, which together with our recent success in securing the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, shows why Scotland the perfect stage for events.”

Cherry Alexander OBE, Vice President of European Athletics, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Laura Muir will be participating at the European Athletics Dynamic New Athletics Indoor event at the Emirates Arena next February.

“Laura is exactly the sort of famous name that DNA needs to attract and inspire a new generation of youngsters to get involved in athletics. I strongly believe that DNA is a gateway to a younger audience and with Laura committing to DNA in Glasgow next year, this will help drive overall interest and ticket sales for this wonderful new event.”

