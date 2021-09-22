Olympic and Paralympic stars visit Birmingham 2022 venue to see construction development and say they’re keen to compete at the Commonwealth Games

Laura Muir and Kadeena Cox got a taste of what the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 will look like when they visited the re-developed Alexander Stadium this week.

Olympic 1500m silver medallist Muir will be aiming to make the podium next year for Scotland while double Paralympic gold medallist Cox will be targeting the T38 100m at Birmingham 2022.

They were joined at the stadium inspection by local Birchfield Harriers athletes Sophia Deans and Amy Harland.

Muir said: “I would absolutely love to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. It provides me with another opportunity to represent Scotland and it will mean coming back to compete in a city where I was fortunate enough to have won silver and bronze medals at the World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham three years ago. I’d love to win gold for Scotland next summer.”

On the £72 million redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium since she last competed there, she added: “I can’t believe this is the same stadium! The transformation is amazing, and it is fantastic that we now have this incredible revamped athletics facility in Birmingham. I can’t wait to compete here and to be able to do that in front of a huge crowd, packed with British fans will make this the Games a very, very special occasion.”

The Games start on July 28 next year and Cox said: “What I love about the Commonwealth Games is that all of the Para sports are integrated into the main sports programme, so we get to come together as one big team competing on the same stage. I know Team England will be looking to win as many medals as possible at this home Games, and with a noisy, passionate crowd to inspire us once more, I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic.”

The main ticket ballot for Birmingham 2022 opened earlier in the month and Matt Kidson, director of sport for Birmingham 2022, said: “The appetite to come and attend the Games is obvious and we are seeing a huge demand for tickets which is providing the whole team with a massive boost.”

To apply for tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, go to birmingham2022.com, create your ticket account and follow the ballot process. You can plan your Games by taking a look at the competition schedule and the venue information that is available on the site, before submitting your application by 8pm on September 30.

To be fair to everyone, applications are limited to one per household and ticket limits for sessions will apply. At the end of the ballot window, tickets will be allocated at random. Applicants may get all of the tickets they applied for, some of the tickets or none of the tickets.

Tickets for the Games start at £8 for under-16s and £15 for adults and applicants will find out in October if they have been successful in securing tickets.

