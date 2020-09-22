The world 5000m record-holder and the world 3000m leader have been named on the Uganda team for the half-marathon in Gdynia

Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have been announced as part of the Uganda team for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on October 17.

Both will be making their debut at the half-marathon distance but have shown impressive form on the track recently and will go into the event as strong medal hopes.

World 10,000m champion Cheptegei, who also won global cross country gold last year, stormed to a world 5000m record in Monaco last month, clocking 12:35.36, while Kiplimo won the 5000m in Ostrava in a 12:48.63 PB and then clocked a world-leading 3000m PB of 7:26.64 in Rome.

Joining them on the men’s team in Gdynia are Moses Kibet, Stephen Kissa and Abel Chebet, while the women’s team features Ugandan record-holder Juliet Chekwel together with Doreen Chemutai, Doreen Chesang and Rachael Zena Chebet.

