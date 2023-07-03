Kenya’s Titus Ekiru alleged to have tested positive for banned substances and engaged in tampering

Titus Ekiru, who has a marathon personal best of 2:02:57 and is joint-sixth on the marathon all-time list, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The 31-year-old Kenyan ran that time to win the Milan Marathon in May 2021 and his suspension is due to a positive test for corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide at that race.

The substance is banned for use in-competition unless an athlete is granted a medical exemption.

The AIU stated the first investigation into that positive test was closed but then reopened when Ekiru also tested positive for a synthetic opioid after winning the Abu Dhabi Marathon in November 2021.

“The athlete tested positive for pethidine after winning in Abu Dhabi, and again claimed the outcome resulted from legitimate medical treatment,” the AIU said.

Titus Ekiru of Kenya runs a sizzling 2:02:57 to win the Milan Marathon today.

“Ekiru was provisionally suspended one year ago and was later charged with suspected doping violations in March and April.”

He now faces a further two charges for tampering due to alleged falsification of medical documents. If found guilty, Ekiru could receive a 10-year ban from the sport.

The 2:02:57 he clocked two years ago in Milan is also the joint-10th fastest time in history. Only Eliud Kipchoge, Kelvin Kiptum, Kenenisa Bekele, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew have gone quicker over 26.2 miles.

Ekiru has quite the marathon pedigree and has tasted success in Seville, Mexico City and Honolulu on top of victories in Milan and Abu Dhabi.

He also has a half marathon best of 60:12 and has won events in San Diego, Rabat and Lisbon.

