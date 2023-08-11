Suriname sprint sensation is hit with suspension after testing positive for prohibited substance

The Athletics Integrity Unit has provisionally suspended Issam Asinga, the 18-year-old Suriname athlete who set a world under-20 100m record of 9.89 just last month (July 28), for the presence of GW1516.

The substance is prohibited as a “metabolic modulator” on the World Anti-Doping List. In sport, these drugs have been used by athletes to stimulate anabolism, improve the strength and enhance muscle mass.

Nijel Amos, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 800m, was also suspended for a positive test of GW1516 ahead of last year’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Asinga was set to race for Suriname in Budapest and was likely to be a threat for the medals in an open 100m competition.

The men’s 100m heats are due to take place at 18:43 BST/19:43 CEST on August 19.

The AIU has provisionally suspended Issamade Asinga (Suriname) for the presence/use of a Prohibited Substance (GW1516). Details here: https://t.co/Y8LF9j2o9f pic.twitter.com/JDBRnGp4iO — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) August 11, 2023

Asinga was given notice by the AIU of the positive test on August 9.

His 9.89 at the South American Championships in Brazil, which bettered Letsile Tebogo’s previous world under-20 record of 9.91, is the joint-fourth fastest mark in the world this season.

Only Zharnel Hughes (9.83), Ferdinand Omanyala (9.84) and Fred Kerley (9.88) have gone quicker in 2023.

Asinga is the youngest ever person to break 10 seconds over the distance.

He has also clocked personal bests of 6.57 over 60m and 19.97 for 200m this year, the latter being a South American under-20 record.

