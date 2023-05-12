It will get a multi-million pound makeover after this year’s edition of Night of the 10,000m PBs

The track that is home to Highgate Harriers and hosts Night of the 10,000m PBs will be resurfaced.

The £2 million refurbishment of the surface at Parliament Hill will be funded by the City of London, and although it will take place after Night of the 10,000m PBs (May 20), no date for the start of any construction has been confirmed.

The work will “ensure it [the track] maintains UK Athletics TrackMark accreditation and can continue to be used to host major national and international athletics events for years to come.”

The project will also upgrade the floodlighting, to reduce light pollution, making it more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

As the City of London Corporation owns the Parliament Hill athletics track, it is financially responsible for any refurbishment.

The City Corporation protects over 11,000 acres of open space in London and south east England – including Hampstead Heath and Epping Forest – and over 200 smaller sites in the Square Mile, investing over £38m a year.

Such news will be welcome to everyone who works at Night of the 10,000m PBs.

The event was first staged in Highgate in 2013 and has since become one of the most exciting athletics meets on the calendar. Every year, it showcases a mix of fast times and music, circus acts and entertainment.

This year’s edition will be one of five meets as part of the On Running Track Night series. The first event took place in Los Angeles last weekend (May 6) and others include Paris (June 10), Vienna (June 17) and Melbourne (date to TBC).

Night of 10,000m PBs event director Ben Pochee said: “Highgate Harriers’ volunteer-powered event will offer the opportunity to get up close and personal to the fastest runners on the planet and headline circus acts for zero money.

“Not much in life is free, and so I’m proud of how the community have made this not-for-profit initiative socially accessible since 2013. The event puts on a pedestal and celebrates indefatigable goodwill and inspirational physical commitment and I hope as many people as possible can share the excitement with us.”

