Dutch 400m hurdler shows scintillating form over the flat 400m at the Dutch Indoor Champs

One year after breaking Jarmila Kratochvilova’s long-standing world indoor 400m record of 49.59 with 49.26, the Dutch athlete improved her mark by two hundredths of a second at the Dutch Championships in Apeldoorn on Sunday (Feb 18).

The 23-year-old has shown great form this winter with 49.69 in Metz and 49.63 in Lievin recently. So this latest world record looked probable – and Bol delivered in style as she ran the sixth sub-50-second time of her career.

Fellow Dutch athlete Lieke Klaver ran a PB of 50.10 to go No.9 on the world indoor all-time rankings.

“I never get used to it, especially with all these people cheering on home soil,” Bol said. “It’s a dream come true to run another world record and it’s wonderful to have all these Dutch fans enjoying the most beautiful sport in the world.”

Bol is set to compete now at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

