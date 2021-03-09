Sprints and relays role to be shared but the search continues for a new British Athletics head of endurance

Christian Malcolm, the head coach of British Athletics, will be joined in the national squad in coming months by two former sprints team-mates from South Wales – Darren Campbell and Tim Benjamin.

Campbell has been appointed head of short sprints and relays whereas Benjamin has been named head of long sprints and relays.

The job of head of sprints and relays has traditionally been done by one person but the governing body says: “The decision to split the role into long and short sprints was taken recognising the specialist expertise both candidates bring to this event group. Both roles are part time but offer full time coverage.”

Both Malcolm and Benjamin represented Cardiff and Wales during their careers and were coached by Jock Anderson and Linford Christie. With a 400m best of 44.56 from 2005, Benjamin sits No.9 on the UK all-time rankings and he retired about 12 years ago.

Campbell, meanwhile, has strong South Wales links too and won the European 100m title and Olympic 4x100m gold during his career.

However, the search for a successor to Barry Fudge as head of endurance has not been successful and British Athletics say that Rob Denmark (below) will continue to do the role on an interim basis until after the Tokyo Olympics.

A statement read: “A wider and longer term strategy for endurance will be driven via a wide consultation across a range of stakeholders. Chris Jones will be seconded with the agreement of Welsh Athletics on a two-day a week basis to lead on this project in conjunction with Christian Malcolm and (performance director) Sara Symington.”

On the sprints and relays news, Malcolm said: “These are great appointments for the sport. Darren and Tim bring a wealth of experience to the roles following their successful careers in and out of the sport. I am pleased to bring them into the team as we continue to support athletes and coaches to achieve their goals during 2021 and beyond.”

Benjamin said: “I am delighted to be offered this role alongside Darren. I’ve remained a big fan of athletics throughout my retirement and had always wanted an opportunity to give back to my sport. I’ve had 11 years in the commercial world yet my heart has always been here.

“I had a great competitive career and have worked with world-class coaches such as Jock Anderson, Tony Lester, Colin Jackson and Linford Christie. I’ve been exposed to so many differing approaches and I’ve also made my fair share of errors as an athlete which means I can bring this insight and experience to help support the athletes and coaches I work with in this role.”

Campbell said: “I’m really pleased to accept this role and work with Tim, Christian and Sara. I felt like it was the right time to get involved with the sport again. I’m excited by the new leadership and the new direction it’s headed in by putting the athlete first.

“I’ve had experience across the board competing, coaching, mentoring and mediating and understand what the athletes and their coaches will be looking for. When I was competing, I don’t feel we always got what we needed, and support wasn’t offered properly. I know I can bring that experience and help to ensure athletes have what they need to be successful.

“I’m looking forward to putting my energy into this, giving encouragement to the athletes so they can perform when they need to.”

