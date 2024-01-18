AW promotion: Swedish capital will enjoy top-class synthetic surface when it stages the Diamond League in June

The Stockholm Stadium in Sweden was once equipped with a Conica track many years ago before it was replaced with a competitor’s track. Now, as officials work to position the stadium as an international athletics arena and event venue, Conica’s innovative products will make a return to the stadium.

The stadium is owned by the city of Stockholm and managed by Stadionklubbarna, an association formed by 13 amateur athletics clubs in the Stockholm area. The association is a top advisor to the City of Stockholm regarding decisions for the stadium, according to Jan Kowalski, meeting director of BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, one of the global, top-level Diamond League athletics meetings.

“Stadionklubbarna essentially rents the stadium to host its athletics events,” explains Kowalski. “When the city decides to change the track in the stadium, it does not make a decision without asking the association for its opinion.”

Stadionklubbarna together with Stadionklubbarnas SSAB (Inc.) are the organisers of the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm. Stadionklubbarna aims to promote athletics in the Swedish capital and its surroundings and elevate those events to the highest international level, like the Diamond League every year.

Conica’s history at Stockholm Stadium

Kowalski remembers that when he started in the business 15 years ago, there was a Conica track that yielded fast results and a good reputation among athletes who performed very well in running and jumping events. While the decision to change the track about eight years ago is unclear, Kowalski suspects the city did not follow Stadionklubbarna’s recommendation to renew with a Conica track due to financial reasons.

However, as the performance of the Stadium Clubs has increased recently, especially during the Diamond League meetings over the last years, the City of Stockholm was confident that it was back on top in athletics and decided to support Stadiumklubbarna with “the best track one can have,” says Kowalski. When Stadionklubbarna once again recommended Conica’s track, Stockholm city officials followed the proposal.

The return of Conica

Kowalski said he has always been impressed with Conica due to the track performance, sustainability and longevity as well as the company’s service. He said these attributes are important to athletes, who have high expectations when they attend Diamond League meetings, and that a Conica track is fully able to meet their professional requirements. The needs of the professional athletes and the reputation of the Conica track in the past led to the decision in favor of Conica’s return.

“In addition, Stadionklubbarna and the City of Stockholm are very satisfied with the support and after-sales service from Conica after the installation of the new track,” he says. “This is especially important because the Stockholm stadium is also used for other events, such as concerts. Since the track has to withstand many occasions, the service is important to prepare and adjust for the other events in the best way possible to protect the track.”

For more, see conica.com