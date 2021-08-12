British 4x100m relay team could be stripped of Olympic silver medals after sprinter tests positive for banned substances

Sprinter CJ Ujah has been provisionally suspended from competing after testing positive for two banned substances during the Tokyo Olympics.

The British 100m champion was part of the men’s 4x100m relay team which was narrowly beaten to the gold medal by Italy during the Games, and the runners-up could now be stripped of their silver medals if the suspension of Ujah – who ran the opening leg – is upheld. He could also be facing a four-year ban.

A statement from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) revealed that the 27-year-old was one of four athletes to have been suspended following tests during the Games. The statement outlined Ujah’s suspension was due to the “presence/use of a Prohibited Substance (Ostarine and S-23)”.

Both substances, which are reported to provide similar benefits to testosterone, are on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances.

A statement from the International Testing Agency, which collected Ujah’s sample, read in part: “The sample was collected by the ITA under the Testing Authority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an in-competition anti-doping control on 6 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, following the final of the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final. The result was reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on 8 August 2021.

“The athlete has the right to request the analysis of the B sample. If requested by the athlete and if the B sample analysis confirms the Adverse Analytical Finding, or alternatively if the athlete does not wish to have the B sample analysis undertaken, the case will be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport for adjudication under the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“The CAS ADD will consider the matter of the finding of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation and the disqualification of the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay results of the British team.”

World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules state: “Where the athlete who has committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation competed as a member of a relay team, the relay team shall be automatically disqualified from the event in question, with all resulting consequences for the relay team, including the forfeiture of all titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money”.

That team of Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, now faces an anxious wait to see if the sanction will be upheld.

The AIU statement added: “The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games. Any consequences beyond the Olympic Games to be imposed upon the athletes under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules will be determined following the conclusion of the ITA proceedings.”

The other three athletes to have been suspended are Bahrain’s 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, shot putter Benik Abramyan of Georgia and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo.

The full AIU statement can be read here

The full ITA statement can be read here

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram