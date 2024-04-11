Ujah’s failed drugs test cost Britain 4x100m silver in Tokyo but he will travel to the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas next month

CJ Ujah returns to the British team for the World Athletics Relays, but there is no Dina Asher-Smith nor Darryl Neita in a sizeable squad for the May 4-5 event in the Bahamas.

A total of 16 athletes have been picked for the 4x100m alone, with several of them unlikely to even get a race at the meeting. These include Ujah, whose positive drugs test cost Britain a sprint relay medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 30-year-old’s positive test after the Olympic final was found to have been caused by a contaminated amino acid bought on Amazon during lockdown and he was given a 22-month ban.

The decision to bring him back into the fold so soon was described as a “shocking decision” by UKA’s former interim chief executive Mark Munro, who posted on Twitter: “An athlete who has lost an individual medal through stupidity is bad enough. An athlete who has cost teammates their ultimate prize, profile and ­earning … shocking decision. No doubt fear of legal repercussions. But relays are built on trust, teamwork and culture/behaviours.”

A strong squad for the Bahamas also includes Zharnel Hughes, Matt Hudson-Smith and Reece Prescod.

UKA say their goal at the event is to qualify all relay teams for the Paris Olympics. This follows the World Championships in Budapest where Britain won medals in four out of five relays.

UKA Olympic head coach Paula Dunn said: “The performances in Budapest last summer were fantastic but we know each year the other nations are working harder and harder on their relay programmes. We cannot take anything for granted and we are going there with a clear aim to put us on the road to Paris.”

Darren Campbell, the head of sprints, hurdles and relays, added: “I am really pleased with the strength of the team that will be travelling to Nassau. The 4x400m squads have a 100% medal record from Budapest to uphold and this event is the first step towards that aim. Our lead 4x400m relay coach Martyn Rooney obviously has a lot of experience in bringing the best out of these teams and I’m looking forward to seeing those athletes step up at the championships.

“The men’s 4x100m team were unlucky not to win a medal finishing fourth in Budapest but the team did incredibly well and have worked well over the winter. They have had their fair share of challenges in recent years, but I have had my own discussions with each and every member of the squad and know they are motivated, committed and focused on working together to reach Paris.

“The women’s 4x100m squad is incredibly fast and full of talent. I know as well as being focussed on making sure of Olympic qualification, they also want to lay their claim on those team slots for Paris. It’ll be great to see how they perform and with Dina and Daryll joining the squad later in the season, it will make competition for team places even tougher.”

GB team

Women’s 4x100m: Kristal Ama-Awuah, Alyson Bell, Amy Hunt, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Asha Philip, Aleeya Sibbons, Annie Tagoe, Bianca Williams.

Men’s 4x100m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jona Efoloko, Romell Glave, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, Chijindu Ujah.

Women’s 4x400m: Hannah Kelly, Victoria Ohuruogu, Emily Newnham, Lina Nielsen, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Nicole Yeargin, Jodie Williams.

Men’s 4x400m: Joe Brier, Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson, Toby Harries, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lee Thompson, Brodie Young.

Mixed 4x400m: Team from athletes selected for 4x400m squads.

