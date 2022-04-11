Next year Leeds will stage its first marathon since 2003 with the start and finish at Headingley Stadium

A new marathon is coming to Leeds in 2023 that will honour Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow and help raise vital funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, as well as the MND Association.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will take place on Sunday May 14 next year and has been inspired by former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield’s running challenges in recent years in support of his friend and team-mate Burrow.

The marathon is a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – the not-for-profit sporting events company that stages the popular Leeds Half Marathon and Yorkshire Marathon.

There will be 7,777 places in the marathon available, in honour of Burrow’s iconic shirt number at Leeds Rhinos.

Since he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, Burrow and his family have campaigned to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by MND. His latest goal is to realise the dream of a new MND Care Centre in Leeds, that will bear his name and support people living with MND and their families.

It is hoped that the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will contribute to making this dream a reality, as well as raising vital funds for the MND Association and a host of other charities. Organisers are committed to making this event inclusive for all and are encouraging people of all abilities to get involved – whether they are an experienced runner or have never thought about doing an event like this before.

The event marks the first time the city has hosted a marathon since 2003 and it will encompass a new route that starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium, where Burrow achieved some of his greatest sporting achievements.

The circular marathon route will take in some of Leeds’ most scenic countryside and outer suburbs, journeying around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and Bramhope and heading out to Otley and back for the big finish.

Burrow was delighted to hear the news and said: “It is wonderful to see the marathon return to the streets of Leeds and I know it will be a fantastic occasion. Any opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND is wonderful and I know that so much money will be raised by those taking part for so many great causes that are personal to each runner.

“I am particularly pleased to see that the event combines the half marathon and a family fun run so that everyone, of all abilities, can get involved. Good luck to everyone who signs up and thank you for your support.”

Sinfield added: “Since Rob’s diagnosis, Rob’s former team-mates, his family, friends and people around the country have undertaken many fundraising challenges to raise money to help people living with MND and their families. It’s been amazing to see people in Leeds and beyond get behind Rob on this journey over the last few years, and seeing the launch of a dedicated event in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is an incredible feeling.

“This event is a vital next step in ensuring we raise even more money, and help to make Rob’s dream of opening a new MND Care Centre in Leeds a reality. Most importantly, after the restrictions in place over the last two years, it is a chance to look forward and plan ahead for a mass participation event to raise vital funds for so many good causes here in Leeds.”

Mike Tomlinson, chief executive at Run For All, said: “When Jane and I set up our very first event back in 2007, our goal was to be able to provide running events that helped people to achieve new goals and raise money for charity. It’s an amazing feeling then, to be able to launch the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in honour of Rob and to help thousands of participants to run in this new event for their own goals and reasons, enabling funds to be raised for many deserving charities.”

