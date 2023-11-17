Features images from major events, beautiful athletics locations and big-name competitors

The British Athletics Supporters’ Club has published a wall calendar for next year with a main theme of ‘great places to run’.

It includes: Insights from Sir Mo Farah, Hannah Cockroft and more on their favourite places to compete.

Full colour athletics photography.

Spiral bound A4 format.

Published by athletics fans for athletics fans.

Ideal Christmas present.

Delivered straight to your home. The calendar costs £10 including postage and donation to support British athletes.

Each month in the calendar features a great stadium or location nominated by an athlete or fans. Athletes featured include Farah and Cockroft, plus Eilidh Doyle, Andy Baddeley and Wendy Sly, among others.

Each featured athlete has provided personal insight on why their chosen location is a great place to run and the front cover features the London Marathon with insight from top British finisher this year, Emile Cairess.

AW readers who would like a copy of the calendar (priced at £10 to include a donation to British athletes) should email BASC at: [email protected].