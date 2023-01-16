Birmingham event this weekend sees a number of high-profile people plus multiple trade stand stalls

Eilish McColgan, Dina Asher-Smith, Kriss Ababusi and Colin Jackson are among the speakers at The National Running Show in Birmingham this weekend (Jan 21-22).

The event is taking place for the fifth time and is held at the NEC.

It is packed with trade stand stalls and various speakers from the world of running. In addition to those mentioned above, they include one-lap legend Iwan Thomas, Olympic marathoner Steph Davis and ultra-marathon man Dean Karnazes.

The organisers say: “Whether you’re a road, track, ultra or trail runner, the show has something to offer everyone, from experienced racer to those looking to get into running.”

Asher-Smith and Jackson are due to appear on the “inspiration stage” on Saturday morning, with Akabusi appearing on the same stage later that afternoon. On Sunday, McColgan will talk first on the inspiration stage about the her amazing achievements over the last year.

McColgan will then give tips on running to heart rate and using your watch to monitor from 12.15pm on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, at 11.30am Becky Lyne, the 2006 European 800m medallist, will explain the key guiding principles that form the GRACE-full method – five principles that encapsulate the art of running.

Speakers aside, many of the leading shoe and clothing brands, plus tech, nutrition and running events companies have stands at the show.

The show will be open 9am-5pm on both Saturday and Sunday (Jan 21-22).

To book tickets, go here.

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE

» Subscribe to AW magazine here