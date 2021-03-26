For a short period our member-only section of our website is now accessible for no charge and here’s what you can find inside

To coincide with the British Olympic Marathon and 20km Walks Trials, we have opened our AW Clubhouse this week and made it free of charge.

All you have to do is a simple sign-up process and then you can have access to plenty of exclusive and bonus material that is usually only available to AW subscribers.

But hurry, because the AW Clubhouse is only free to access until Tuesday March 30.

You can access our AW Clubhouse free of charge by CLICKING HERE but what is inside it?

Effectively lots of the content that used to be in the old weekly magazine is now in our AW Clubhouse. As keen followers of AW will know, we now publish a new monthly magazine but the AW Clubhouse complements this by being home to lots of extra exclusive material.

This includes…

» Results from events from around the world such as the recent NCAA Indoor Championships – CLICK HERE

» Archive issues from past issues of the magazine – CLICK HERE

» Olympic predictions – for the men’s events HERE and women’s events HERE.

» Analysis of global rankings over the years – CLICK HERE

» Mini features on athletes to celebrate birthdays or milestones such as javelin star Fatima Whitbread or 800m legend Joaquim Cruz.

» Stats specials on athletics icons like 400m hurdles legend Ed Moses and heptathlon heroine Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Or supermilers like Jim Ryun, Gunder Hagg and Arne Andersson, Steve Ovett, Steve Cram and Sebastian Coe.

Or how about British endurance icons Paula Radcliffe, Dave Bedford, Brendan Foster and Ian Stewart.

» News stories and book reviews.

» Previous editions of our weekly digital newsletter – CLICK HERE

» Training articles such as what British distance legends did to achieve success – CLICK HERE

» Opinion pieces such as our favourite items in the new Museum of World Athletics.

» Podcasts talking about key issues in the sport.

Enter our AW Clubhouse now FREE of charge for a limited period – CLICK HERE