Over 200 runners will be in with a chance of winning an ASICS sponsorship purely for the joy of running

ASICS UK in partnership with Sportsshoes.com is sharing the opportunity for a runner to become the brand’s very first Move Your Mind ambassador.

In a quest to reward runners for both the physical and mental benefits of exercise, ASICS will recruit one runner to be supported by the brand, based purely on their uplift from running.

To recruit the ambassador, ASICS has created a dedicated Move Your Mind run to take place as part of the ASICS x Podium 5km at Dulwich Park on Saturday (April 20). During the event, ASICS will be looking to discover the runners that demonstrate the most enjoyment and positivity from the experience before selecting their winner.

The ASICS Move Your Mind ambassador will receive a year’s supply of ASICS kit. Three participants, including the new ASICS ambassador, will also be rewarded with prize money for their enthusiasm, with all competitors in the race receiving free event photography.

The ASICS Podium 5km, presented by Sportsshoes.com, will take place in London with five races organised throughout the event including two elite races in which a combined prize pot of £2300 will be offered to participants.

SportsShoes Podium Events are a series of unique and exciting races, designed to support and showcase the very best athletic talent in the UK.

The Move Your Mind run will take place at 4:30pm.

Lucy Greenhalgh, ASICS UK Marketing Manager says: “At ASICS, we know that running is about far more than just performances and times. At the core of our focus is to get runners moving their mind and enjoying exercise.

“We cannot wait to offer our participants an uplifting running experience at the Move Your Mind run and discover our new ambassador.”

