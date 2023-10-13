The scheme is now in its third consecutive year and has helped provide grants to both athletes and coaches

The Lloyd Cowan Bursary, which offers grants of up to £500 to dedicated coaches and committed, unfunded athletes aged 16-23, is back for another year.

The bursary was established in memory of Lloyd Cowan MBE – international athlete turned renowned coach – who sadly passed away aged 58 in 2021 after contracting Covid-19.

Cowan coached numerous leading British sprinters, including Olympic, world and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu and European 110m hurdles champion Andy Turner.

The bursary aims to remove the financial barriers that prevents both coaches and athletes from accessing opportunities.

Last year, 83% of coaches who applied received awards. Among them was Lorraine Mulvaney from Cardiff AC, who used hers to purchase equipment to support her squad. Meanwhile, Aberdeen AC’s Phil Owens used his bursary to assist with travel and accommodation costs to help guide leading para-athlete Joanna Robertson to achieve her goals. Robertson successfully attained her IPC [International Paralympic Committee] license and rose up the rankings.

“It means absolutely everything to receive this bursary,” said Mulvaney. “Being able to purchase equipment means there will no longer be an unnecessary barrier to the group’s training and potential progression.”

In 2022, a total of 98 athletes received grants. Many achieved success over the year, ranging from county and regional to international level, highlighting the significant impact of the Lloyd Cowan Bursary.

Recipients included para-athlete Tomi Roberts-Jones, who clinched 100m gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago; Noah Hanson, the English Schools Champion and Commonwealth Youth Games 110m hurdles silver medallist; Charley O’Neill, a national age group pole vault champion, and Seamus Derbyshire, who claimed a 400m hurdles silver medal at the UK Athletics Championships.

“I am so happy to receive this bursary which will allow me to take up a gym membership and help fund travel and accomodation costs for competition,” said Hanson. “This will be such a big support to me throughout the season.”

The application window closes at 12:00 GMT on November 17. The selection process will take place two weeks later when the Bursary Committee meets to consider every submission. Decisions will be confirmed by the middle of December.

Find out more about the Lloyd Cowan Bursary and the application process here.

You can also donate money to the Lloyd Cowan Bursary here.

