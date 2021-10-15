Kenyan police catch suspect and arrest two other men following the murder of the former world cross-country champion

The husband of Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop has been arrested following the athlete’s death, Kenyan police have reported.

The 25-year-old, who ran a women-only world record of 30:01 for 10km last month, was found dead at her home in Iten this week with stab wounds.

Kenya’s National Police Service released a statement confirming that Tirop’s husband, Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, had been arrested.

“Suspected killer husband of Agnes Tirop, the long distance runner heroine recently murdered at her home, has been arrested,” the statement read.

“The suspect, one Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, who has been on the run with police on hot trail, was nabbed in Mombasa by diligent police detectives who were trailing him and is currently held at Changamwe Police Station awaiting transfer to Iten where he’s expected to face prosecution.

“He was arrested together with Silas Chilla Chellile and are both helping the police with investigations.

“John Kipkoech Samoe was earlier arrested for complicity in the murder and already arraigned in court for custodial sentence. Swift and agile coordinated action by police ensured justice for all.”

ARREST MADE

Suspected killer husband of Agnes Tirop, the long distance runner heroine recently murdered at her home, has been arrested.The suspect, one Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich,who has been on the run with police on hot trail, was nabbed in Mombasa by diligent police detectives.. https://t.co/hgWNI88IJa pic.twitter.com/frGv54XeFH — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 15, 2021