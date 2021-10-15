Kenyan police catch suspect and arrest two other men following the murder of the former world cross-country champion
The husband of Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop has been arrested following the athlete’s death, Kenyan police have reported.
The 25-year-old, who ran a women-only world record of 30:01 for 10km last month, was found dead at her home in Iten this week with stab wounds.
Kenya’s National Police Service released a statement confirming that Tirop’s husband, Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, had been arrested.
“Suspected killer husband of Agnes Tirop, the long distance runner heroine recently murdered at her home, has been arrested,” the statement read.
“The suspect, one Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, who has been on the run with police on hot trail, was nabbed in Mombasa by diligent police detectives who were trailing him and is currently held at Changamwe Police Station awaiting transfer to Iten where he’s expected to face prosecution.
“He was arrested together with Silas Chilla Chellile and are both helping the police with investigations.
“John Kipkoech Samoe was earlier arrested for complicity in the murder and already arraigned in court for custodial sentence. Swift and agile coordinated action by police ensured justice for all.”
Tirop finished fourth in this year’s Olympic 5000m final and won bronze at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships at 10,000m. In addition, she is a former world cross-country champion.
Meanwhile tributes have poured in for the athlete with Seb Coe describing her as “one of the world’s best female distance runners over the past six years”.
The World Athletics president added: “Athletics has lost one of its brightest young stars in the most tragic circumstances,” he added. “This is a terrible blow to the entire athletics community, but especially to her family, her friends and Athletics Kenya. I send them all our most heartfelt condolences.”
The adidas family is deeply saddened by the tragic news about Agnes Jebet Tirop.
Agnes was an incredible person, a record breaking athlete and a beloved member of our family.
She will be greatly missed by us all and her legacy will forever live on in our memory. #AgnesTirop pic.twitter.com/VXZQhdw6HL
— adidas Running (@adidasrunning) October 13, 2021
