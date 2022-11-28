Profiles of the quickest men on the planet

Athletics is an incredibly popular discipline in the realm of sports. For those who may not be aware, athletics encapsulates sporting events like running, walking, throwing, and jumping. All of these sports have been played since the earliest human civilizations, and still remain popular to this day. If we were to look at each of these sports individually, we would notice that running is by far the most popular. Some of the biggest names in running have reached superstar status, so that even those who aren’t fans of athletics have heard their names. In this article, we would like to take a look at some of the fastest runners in 2022 and talk about their accomplishments. However, first, we would like to give a short overview about the popularity of athletics in the betting world.

Athletics and Betting

It might surprise many of you to find out that athletics is actually quite popular to bet on. As athletics events take place throughout the year, bettors don’t need to wait for the whole season in order to place bets. Of course, one of the most popular athletics events to place wagers on is the Summer Olympics, which comes around every four years. Fans of athletics, as well as bettors, wait with baited breath for the Summer Olympics, as they are always thoroughly covered by betting websites. These websites offer all of the same services as land-based bookmakers, which is why they are so popular. Furthermore, they also often tend to double as online casinos, where you can discover new slots, and play all of your favorite gambling games. Now that we’ve looked at the intricacies of betting on athletics, let us get to the meat and potatoes of this article, and talk about the fastest runners in 2022.

Fred Kerley

Fredrick Lee Kerley is a sprinter who gained fame on the 400m track. However, recently, he has switched over to the 100m and 200m races, earning several medals in all three disciplines. Kerley has won several World Championship medals in the 4x400m relay and 400m sprints. Most notable of which was the gold medal at the 2019 edition of the relay. During that same edition he won the bronze in individual sprints as well.

In 2022, Kerley is much more well-known for competing in 100m and 200m sprints. During the 2022 edition of the 100m sprint, Kerley won the gold medal, and also made the best time of the year. But it doesn’t end there. On the 400m race, Kerley’s personal best is 43.64 seconds. This personal best makes Kerley one of the top 10 fastest men in history, and a definite candidate for America’s next track star. Along with Michael Norman and Wayde van Niekerk, Kerley is the only man in history to run 100m in under 10 seconds, 200m in under 20 seconds, and 400m under 44 seconds.

Trayvon Bromell

Next on our list is Trayvon Jaquez Bromell. Another American track and field star, Bromell gained prominence when he broke the 10-second barrier in the 100m with 9.97 seconds. What is even more impressive is that Bromell was only competing at a junior level at the time, and set the record (which has since been broken). In terms of speed, his personal best of 9.76 seconds at the 100m puts him in a dead tie with athletes like Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman, who was experiencing some troubles last year.

Trayvon Bromell has won the 2016 World Indoor 60m title. That same year, he represented the United States at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he finished in 8th place, with a time of 10.06 seconds. Just last year, Bromell competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, finishing in 3rd place with a time of exactly 10 seconds. In 2022, Mr. Bromell is ranked 2nd in terms of personal best, right under Fred Kerley. For all his accomplishments, Bromell has also experienced his fair share of trouble, being disqualified on two separate occasions for an illegal baton pass.

Ferdinand Omanyala

Hailing from Kenya, Ferdinand Omanyala Murwa is sprinter whose bread and butter are the 100m and 200m races. Like Kerley and Bromell, he is among the 10 fastest men of all time, currently holding the 8th spot. He earned his ranking in 2021, when he finished a 100m race in only 9.77 seconds, just short of Trayvon’s personal best.

Omanyala accomplished some great things in the past year, but his most notable success was his victory in the 100m race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham. He also won the 2022 African Championship in athletics. During the year, he also made the third best time, ranking behind both Bromell and Kerley.

Honorable mention: Usain Bolt

Everyone has heard the name Usain Bolt. While he doesn’t qualify for our list, due to the fact that he is retired, we still would be remised if we didn’t talk about one of the greatest, if not the greatest, sprinters of all time. Bolt holds the records for 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, and has won eight Olympic gold medals in athletics. To date, he is the only sprinter alive to have won three consecutive gold medals in both Olympic 100m and 200m.

But his successes don’t stop there. Bolt holds eleven World Championship titles. He won consecutive World Championship in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. Bolt is one of the most successful athletes of all time, certainly the most successful male sprinter, and one of the most recognizable names in 2022. Usain Bolt’s incredible speed earned him the nickname “Lightning Bolt”. Today, he still holds the record for fastest 100m sprint, with 9.58 seconds. The record has earned Bolt the title of “fastest man alive”, a moniker he earned during the 2009 World Athletics Championship final in Berlin.