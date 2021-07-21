Jonnie Peacock and David Weir are among those to join the squad for Tokyo following a dozen original selections in June

Libby Clegg, Kadeena Cox, Dan Greaves, Jonnie Peacock and David Weir are among 32 athletes added to the British team for the Paralympics in Tokyo.

They join the original wave of 12 athletes who were named in June for the big event from August 27 to September 5.

Peacock won gold in London and Rio so is on for a hat-trick of Paralympic titles in Tokyo and will be representing the British team in the T64 100m for the first time since winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in London 2017.

Back on the track in the T54 1500m and 5000m and on the road for the marathon, six-time Paralympic champion Weir is set to compete at his sixth Paralympic Games. Similarly, Greaves will also be competing at his sixth Games in the F64 discus, having won a medal at every summer edition since Sydney 2000.

Cox is selected for the women’s T38 400m, an event she won gold in back in 2016. She will also compete in cycling for the second consecutive Games. Double Paralympic champions from 2016, Clegg and guide runner Chris Clarke, are set to contest the T11 200m.

Newly-crowned European champions Columba Blango (T20 400m), Dan Pembroke (F13 Javelin) and Zak Skinner (T13 Long Jump and 100m) also earn call-ups for their first Paralympics.

Here is the GB team selected for Tokyo with those already selected in the first wave in italics.

Women

Kare Adenegan (Job King, Coventry) – T34 100m and 800m

Hollie Arnold (David Turner, Blackheath and Bromley) – F46 Javelin

Olivia Breen (Aston Moore, City of Portsmouth) – T38 Long Jump and 100m

Jo Butterfield (Phil Peat, Forth Valley Flyers) – F51 Club Throw

Lydia Church (Jim Edwards; Peterborough and Nene Valley) – F12 Shot Put

Libby Clegg (Joe McDonnell, Charnwood) [guide: Chris Clarke] – T11 200m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Hannah Cockroft (Jenni Banks, Leeds) – T34 100m and 800m

Kadeena Cox (Joe McDonnell, Sale Harriers Manchester) – T38 400m

Sabrina Fortune (Ian Robinson, Deeside) – F20 Shot Put

Sophie Hahn (Leon Baptiste, Charnwood) – T38 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Sophie Kamlish (Rob Ellchuk, Bristol and West) – T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Sammi Kinghorn (Rodger Harkins, Red Star) – T53 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Maria Lyle (Jamie Bowie, Team East Lothian) – T35 100m and 200m

Polly Maton (Colin Baross; Team Devizes) – T47 Long Jump

Anna Nicholson (Richard Kaufman; Gateshead) – F35 Shot Put

Gemma Prescott (Mike Wood, British Wheelchair Athletics Association) – F32 Club Throw

Stef Reid (Aston Moore, Charnwood) – T64 Long Jump

Hannah Taunton (Charlotte Fisher; Taunton) – T20 1500m

Ali Smith (Benke Blomkvist; Guildford & Godalming) – T38 100m, 400m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Vanessa Wallace (Alison O’Riordan, Enfield and Haringey) – F34 Shot Put

Men

Columba Blango (Chris Zah; Shaftesbury Barnet) – T20 400m

Jonathan Broom-Edwards (Graham Ravenscroft, Newham and Essex Beagles) – T64 High Jump

Richard Chiassaro (Jenni Banks, Harlow) – T54 400m, 800m and 1500m

Aled Davies (Ryan Spencer-Jones, Cardiff) – F63 Shot Put

David Devine (Anthony Clarke, Liverpool) – T13 5000m

Kyron Duke (Ryan Spencer-Jones, DSW Para Academy) – F41 Shot Put

Dan Greaves (Zane Duquemin, Charnwood) – F64 Discus

Harri Jenkins (Nathan Stephens, DSW Para Academy) – T33 100m

Nathan Maguire (Ste Hoskins; Kirkby) – T54 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Owen Miller (Steven Doig, Fife) – T20 1500m

Luke Nuttall (Alison Wyeth, Charnwood) – T46 1500m

Jonnie Peacock (Dan Pfaff, Charnwood) – T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Dan Pembroke (David Turner; Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) – F13 Javelin

Derek Rae (Ron Morrison, Fife) – T46 Marathon

Ben Rowlings (Coventry) – T34 100m and 800m

Daniel Sidbury (Christine Parsloe; Sutton & District) – T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m

Zak Skinner (Aston Moore; Loughborough Students) – T13 Long Jump and 100m

Andrew Small (Rick Hoskins, Stockport) – T33 100m

JohnBoy Smith (Christine Parsloe, Weir Archer Academy) – T54 Marathon

Isaac Towers (Peter Wyman, Kirkby) – T34 800m

Harrison Walsh (Nathan Stephens; Swansea) – F64 Discus

David Weir (Jenny Archer, Weir Archer Academy) – T54 1500m, 5000m and Marathon

Richard Whitehead (Keith Antoine, Southwell) – T61 200m

Thomas Young (Joe McDonnell, Charnwood) – T38 100m

